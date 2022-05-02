Football Joel Pohjanpalo’s wild vibe continues – he rose to the top of the paint exchange in the Turkish league

Pohjanpalo has made a hard mark in recent matches.

Finland forward for the national football team Joel Pohjanpalo continues strong throughout the Turkish Main Series as Rizespor, who he represents, defeated Göztepen by as many as 7-1.

The match was from Bayer Leverkusen of Germany on loan to Pohjanpalos for the 30th season, and the net swung for the 15th time. He won the torsion inside the penalty area and fired the ball with his left foot into the back corner.

The hit lifted Pohjanpalo to the top spot on the paint exchange with three players. He has scored a total of seven goals in the last eight games.

Through there are three matches left. Rizespor’s season ends in relegation, but the Northern Fire returns to Germany.

There is still a year left for Leverkusen, but after a good season, there will be buyers elsewhere.