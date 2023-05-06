Football | Joel Pohjanpalo’s ferocious streak continued, the team suffered a bitter setback at the end

Saturday’s hit was Pohjanpalo’s 18th of the season.

Screamers striker Joel Pohjanpalo continued his hard work in his club team Venezia in the Italian Serie B.

Pohjanpalo scored his team’s only goal when Venezia drew 1–1 with Cosenza. The goal was Pohjanpalo’s 18th of the season. He is second in the league in goals. In the round played on May Day, Pohjanpalo was in a frenzy with four goals.

Before the weekend’s games, Pohjanpalo shared first place, but in Friday’s match, Gagliari Gianluca Lapadula scored two goals and took the top spot all by himself.

Pohjanpalo’s goal came in the 34th minute, and he came on as a substitute in the match in the 84th minute.

In Serie B a total of 38 rounds of matches will be played, of which two more are left. Saturday’s draw was bitter for Venezia. Cosenza only managed to score in extra time.

Venezia desperately needs more points in order to open up a place in the qualifiers for Serie A. Venezia is in eighth place in Serie B after Saturday’s matches. The teams ranked 3-8 take part in the qualifiers, and the top two will advance directly.

“This point was also important. It was the merit of the whole team, who played selflessly,” Venezia’s goalkeeper Jesse Joronen commented on his team’s website.

Venezia coach Paolo Vanoli on the other hand, regretted that the team was not able to make better use of their ball control.

The battle for the last qualifiers is tight. Venezia has a total of 46 points, like Pisa and Ascoli, who are in seventh and ninth place.

Palermo, Reggina and Modena, who are ranked 10-12, have 45 points. Palermo has played one game less than the others, as the match of that weekend is only on Sunday. With a win, Palermo would overtake Venezia.

Before the equalizer in the final moments, Venezia was on the way to 48 points, which would have put it in a much better position when the qualifying places were distributed.

There is still a long way to go from reaching the qualifiers. Teams starting from places 5–8 to qualify must win three pairs of matches in order to be promoted.