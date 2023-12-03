Sunday, December 3, 2023
Football | Joel Pohjanpalo’s capture attracts attention in Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Joel Pohjanpalo’s capture attracts attention in Italy

The Finnish striker watched the Venezia match with supporters.

Venice had played five matches in Serie B without defeat before Saturday’s Ascoli match. The winning streak continued at the Stadion Pierluigi Penzo, when Venezia defeated the visitors Ascoli with a score of 3–1. Thanks to their victory, Venezia kept pace with Parma as the top two in the series.

Among the Finnish players in Venezia, the goalkeeper Jesse Joronen sat on the bench and a power forward Joel Pohjanpalo was sidelined in Huhkaji’s match against San Marino due to an injury.

In the shade Pohjanpalo was not, however, because he watched the match in the fan stand together with the owner of the club by Duncan Niederauer with.

Italianfootballtv published a post on its Instagram account in which Niederauer and Pohjanpalo are standing among ultra fans. The channel praised the Finnish player for his attitude.

– Never change Joel Pohjanpalo, was the message.

Joel Pohjanpalo has charmed the people of Venice with his relaxed nature. Picture: Luca Diliberto

Pohjanpalo has warm relations with Venezia’s supporters, and he has attracted attention, for example, by drinking beer after the game in front of the spectators.

