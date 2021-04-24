Football Joel Pohjanpalo, who was in a great blow, finished the hat trick in the Bundesliga in 17 minutes

Union Berlin Joel Pohjanpalo was in the German Bundesliga with a great vibe and finished the hat trick for the Werder Bremen net.

Union won their home fight 3–1, so the Finnish striker made all the hits for his team.

The first once again, Pohjanpalo’s goal to make the score 50 minutes into the match went just wide. Three minutes later, Pohjanpalo fired a 2-0 hit.

This was a good period for the visitors, with several opportunities to take the lead, particularly when Pohjanpalon slipped through the defense on the right to come up alone against Jürgen Schneider, but the home side’s keeper showed his lightning reflexes.

Pohjanpalo have scored five goals in the Bundesliga this season. He was on the sidelines for a long time in the winter due to an ankle injury. Pohjanpalo’s previous league goal was from November.

At the beginning Pohjanpalo entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 72 minutes. Ten minutes later Theodor Gebre Selassie finished the narrowing of the Bremen people. Niklas Moisander played the whole struggle in the defense of Werder Bremen.

Union Berlin is seventh in the standings and Werder Bremen is 14th.