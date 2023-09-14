Football | Joel Pohjanpalo signed a long extension contract with Venezia

The new contract extends to the summer of 2027.

The squealers striker Joel Pohjanpalo has signed a long extension contract with the Serie B club Venezia FC, the club informs on their website.

The new contract runs until the end of June 2027. The extension contract was published on September 13, Pohjanpalo’s birthday.

“When the club gives you the responsibility of keeping the captain’s armband and sees you as a key player, I have to show gratitude and loyalty. I am very happy here and I believe that staying here is the right choice”, commented Pohjanpalo on the club’s website.

“Venice is a unique city in the world. Me and my family love living here and I’m happy to be able to wear this jersey for years to come,” he continues.

Venezia is fourth in Serie B after four matches with two wins and two draws. Pohjanpalo has scored one goal this season against Como.