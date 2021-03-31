Football Joel Pohjanpalo scored two goals in the opening period against Switzerland – Huuhkajat hit twice from special situations

Finland rose from a loss and took a break from the lead.

Owls seem to have no worries when Teemu Pukki is out of the opening configuration. Pukki, who had contracted in two World Cup qualifiers, watched on a changeover bench how to Joel Pohjanpalo scored two special situation goals in the opening half against a rock-hard Switzerland in a national match at St Gallen.

The base of the fire was first side leveling 1-1 hours, while Onni Valakari A corner kick created great disorder in the penalty area with a goal nearly scored by Pohjanpalo. Finland’s 2–1 goal came at the end of a quick counterattack ten minutes later, when Marcus Forss, Valakari and Pohjanpalo kicked back into the counterattack.

Forss crossed the ball from the right to Pohjanpalo, who pushed the ball into Valakar. Djibril Sow Valakari broke his penalty, and Pohjanpalo struck the eighth goal of his national team.

Mario Gavranovic struck Switzerland’s lead after 21 minutes. It came with a quick attack where the ball from the topper ended up the right winger Xherdan Shaqirille and from there to the finish. Finland’s left flank Daniel O’Shaughnessy won the main ball, but at his head the ball went straight into the box as a gift to Shaqir.

Shaqiri baited Juhani Ojalan past Sow, who baited Steven Zuberille goal.