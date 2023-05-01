Pohjanpalo is fueling Venezia’s upswing.

Italian Venezia, which plays at the second highest league level, wants to quickly return to the country’s main league. The season started badly, but the team has reached a wild winning streak in the spring.

On Monday, Venezia won for the fifth time in the last six series matches. Autokaupungi’s team Modena fell cleanly 5–0. Equally responsible for all of Venezia’s goals Joel Pohjanpalo.

Pohjanpalo hit for the first time in the opening period in the 32nd minute. He guided the defender under pressure Antonio Candela with concentration in the back corner.

In the second period, he scored goals in the 54th and 72nd minutes. In the 2–0 goal, Pohjanpalo swept the loose ball into an empty goal and in the third the Finn snuck behind Modena’s defense and was able to lift by Tanner Tessmann after the start to the finish nicely.

The fourth hit came from the penalty spot in the 79th minute.

The final readings hit Francesco Zampano.

Hits increased the Finnish goal balance to 17 league goals already this season. The season is the second in a row when Pohjanpalo has scored at least 16 league goals. The same thing happened last season in the Turkish premier league in the ranks of Rizespor.

Pohjanpalo is now tied for the top spot in Serie B’s goal exchange Gianluca Lapadula with. Huhkaji’s attacker has scored six goals in the last five matches.

Venezia is in the tight middle class of Serie B, but the win took them to 45 points and just one point away from a place in the league’s promotion qualifiers. The possibility of direct ascent has run away.

There are three matches left in the series. Venezia will still face Parma, who is fifth in the series, and Cosenza and Perugia, who are fighting for survival.