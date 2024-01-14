Sunday, January 14, 2024
Football | Joel Pohjanpalo scored a hat trick in Italy

January 14, 2024
Football | Joel Pohjanpalo scored a hat trick in Italy

Joel Pohjanpalo's shoe was hot on Sunday.

of Venice Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo scored three goals in Sampdoria's net in Italian Serie B football on Sunday. Venezia won their home match 5–3.

Pohjanpalo took Venezia into the lead in the 16th minute with skillful control. Pohjanpalo scored their second goal in the opening half from a penalty kick. The scoring continued in the second half, when Pohjanpalo took the home team to a 3–1 lead with a handsome diving header. The Finnish striker was substituted in the 81st minute of the game.

You can watch the first two goals from here and the third from here from the link.

Sampdoria Leonardo Benedetti took his second yellow card of the match at the end of the opening period and flew to the shower. Jesse Joronen was in the match with Venezia's goal. Defender Arttu Lötjönen sat on the Sampdoria bench.

Pohjanpalo has scored eight goals in Italy's second tier this season, despite being sidelined for some of the matches due to injury. With their win, Venezia moved up to second in the standings.

