Football Joel Pohjanpalo, injured in the game of owls, returned from the months to the games in the Bundesliga

January 30, 2021
Pohjanpalo entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 79 minutes.

Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo returned to action in football in the German Bundesliga after an ankle injury requiring surgical treatment. The Pohjanpalo was injured in November when Finland faced Bulgaria in the League of Nations.

Pohjanpalo, on loan from Leverkusen in Union Berlin, came on the pitch after 79 minutes when Union played a 1-1 home draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The previous match of Pohjanpalo in the German main series was the Arminia Bielefeld match played on 7 November. Pohjanpalo have scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Augsburg Fredrik Jensen came on, 65 minutes into the game, Borussia Dortmundille took the lead, 1 – 3. Also Werder Bremen Niklas Moisander and Schalken Malick Thiaw were able to make a substitution after 1 minutes. Thiaw entered the game for Moisander as the match clock showed 80 minutes.

Keeper Lukas Hradeckyn Leverkusen will meet Leipzig later today. Series leader Bayern Munich crushed Hoffenheim 4-1 at home.

