Pohjanpalo has scored seven goals this season.

Finland the key forward of the men’s national football team Joel Pohjanpalo returned in good spirits from the Italian Serie B Christmas break. In Monday’s home match, Venezia, which he represented, lost 0-2 to Parma, but Pohjanpalo completed the reduction in the 70th minute of the game. Eight minutes before full time, he passed of Nicholas Pierini The 2-2 tie, which was the last full hit of the match.

Pohjanpalo represents Venezia in his first season and has scored seven goals and assisted four in the season’s 18 series matches. He also scored in the match before the Christmas break, but Venezia lost to Perugia 1-2 and is stuck at the tail end of the series.

Pohjanpalo scored Finland’s only goal in the second European Championship of the summer, when he finished the 1-0 winning shot into Denmark’s net. The attacker last scored a goal in Huuhkajie’s shirt in June, when he scored against Montenegro twice in the Nations League match.