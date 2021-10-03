Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Football Joel Pohjanpalo hit twice with the big club Galatasaray – Rizespor lost in the 11th minute

October 3, 2021
The goals of the Northern Fire did not help Çaykur Rizespor until victory.

Finland national football team striker Joel Pohjanpalo, 27, opened his goal account in the Turkish Super League on Sunday night.

The bottom fire fired both goals from Çaykur Rizespor into Galatasaray’s net.

However, the hits of Pohjanpalo, which moved to Turkey with a loan agreement in September, did not help Rizespor, who bowed to the big club at home with 2-3 goals.

The goals of Pohjanpalo in the 17th and 25th minutes took Rizespor from a 0-1 loss to a 2-1 lead. It lasted until 75 minutes.

Galatasaray’s winning goal was born unusually late. Olimpiu Moruţan decided the match only after the extra time given by the referee in the 11th minute, ie in the time 90 + 11.

Before that, Rizespor had a chance to take the lead on a free kick after 88 minutes. Fernando Boldrin however, failed at the comma.

.

