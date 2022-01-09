Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Football Joel Pohjanpalo finished two goals for the Besiktas net

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
Caykur Rizespor played a 2-2 draw with Besiktas.

Caykur Rizesporissa playing on loan Joel Pohjanpalo scored two goals against Besiktas, one of the traditional clubs in the Turkish football league.

Both goals of the Finnish striker were born after a free kick when Pohjanpalo was the first in the ball.

56 minutes into the match and the home team took a 2 – 2 lead after breaking through on the left.

In the latter hit, the goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu repulsed the Pohjanpalo plunge head in front of him, and the Finnish tip finished with his feet on the grass.

Pohjanpalo have scored seven goals in 15 matches in the Turkish league this season Rizespor is ranked 19th in the standings and Besiktas is ninth.

