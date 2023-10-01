Football | Joakim Latonen scored a hat trick, Gnistan’s dream of direct promotion to the league was preserved

Gnistan stuck to the direct takeoff position, but now it needs help from TPS

IF Gnistan–SJK Academy 3–2

Helsinki IF Gnistan, who is making an effort in the Veikkausliiga from Oulunkylä, saved its chances for direct promotion when it took a 3-2 home win over SJK Akatemia on Sunday.

Gnistan’s star was the striker Joakim Latonen25, who completed the hat trick in just over an hour.

After that, the head coach Joonas Rantanen replaced Latonen.

“I was immediately told on the bench that I had to bring a cake to training. I said I won’t bring anything if we don’t win the game. It was terrible to watch the game on the bench. I was very nervous, and my legs were exhausted,” said Latonen.

Next, Gnistan needs help from Turku Palloseura, which should take points from EIF, which leads the first place, to help the people of Oulu.

If EIF loses points in its away match on Monday, the team advancing to the Veikkausliiga will be decided in the match between EIF and Gnistan in the last round of the upper end series next Saturday in Raasepor. With a win, EIF would ensure its promotion to the league, which of course also depends on getting a league license.

Gnistan took a 2–0 lead in the first half hour on Sunday with two goals from Latonen.

The opening goal came at the end of a beautiful attack. Midfielder by Hannes Woivalin after the cross ball the winger Momodou Sarr gave a button pass in front of the goal to Latose, who finished the opening goal from a completely free position.

Joakim Latonen completed the opening goal in the 8th minute.

At half an hour, SJK Academy Oliver Günes broke Gnistan Zachary Sukunda worthy of a penalty when Sukunda was giving a cross. Latonen surely placed the ball in the corner of the goal and took Gnistan to a 2–0 lead.

Latonen placed the ball from point to goal and gave Gnistan a 2–0 lead.

The second period became a painfully open game for Gnistan.

In the opinion of Gnistan’s head coach Rantanen, the home team’s poor play in the second period was influenced by the changes made by SJK Academy, but also by the strain.

“We have played a lot. We had a lot of players on the verge of a suspension. That had to be taken into account in the exchanges, and it was certainly visible in the way some played,” said Rantanen.

SJK Academy came to the end of the goal at the beginning of the second period, when Bob Armah scored his opening goal in Ykköne.

The game of the first quarter of the second period revolved almost entirely in Gnistan’s defensive end. Then Joakim Latonen struck again, breaking the 16-year-old’s topper Ilari Kangasniemen the pass and the goalie got to it by Miquel Rodriguez with.

In the third goal, Latonen intercepted the SJK defender’s pass and got through alone against the goalkeeper.

The goal that completed the hat trick was Latonen’s seventeenth goal of the season in Ykkönen, who leads the Ykkönen goal exchange, and at the same time the first hat trick of his career in Ykkönen.

Twenty minutes before full time, SJK Akatemia came close again Artur Atarahin by hitting Gnistan remained in the lead goalkeeper Jiri Kosken thanks to the defenses.

Gnistan celebrated the victory in possibly the last home game of the season. If Gnistan gets into the qualifying games, it will get to play in front of the home crowd twice more.

of Gnistan hope now rests on Monday in Turku Palloseura, which is hosting EIF, which has not lost a single time in the 1st Division to EIF on its home field in the last nine years.

Monday’s TPS–EIF match is Kasper Hämäläinen farewell match, so the TPS legend will definitely want to show his best to the crowd.

“We have to hope that our beloved TPS will take points,” said Latonen, who played for TPS between 2018 and 2021.

If EIF wins TPS, Gnista will have to face tough qualifiers in their quest for promotion. Then Gnistan would end up directly in the second stage of the qualifiers, where it would play on its home ground against the winner of the first qualifying match of the one-leg qualifying match.

The winner of that match advances to the Veikkausliiga’s two-part promotion qualifier, where they will face the team ranked second to last in the Veikkausliiga’s lower final series.

Gnistan experienced big setbacks in the match against SJK Academy, when Armend Kabashi had to leave the match in the 17th minute and was warned for a winger Henrik Ölander is suspended against EIF.