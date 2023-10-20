Football | Jesse Öst escaped the feeling of failure by training after a long relationship had ended

Jesse Öst ran away from a sense of failure in training after a long-term relationship ended. Now he thinks positively about the past and is looking forward to winning the first Veikkausliiga championship of his career.

Is things that are not talked about in the footy gang’s locker room. In the middle of all the general commotion and lip-smacking, it is rarer to hear anyone talk about their relationship or love affairs or related sorrows for everyone to hear.

HJK’s goalkeeper Jesse Öst, 32, is known in the team as a friendly and good-natured guy. Such a person does not necessarily show on the surface if there is turmoil inside.

Östi’s five-year relationship with his girlfriend ended four months ago. It was her first long relationship. In a difficult moment, it was easier for him to get to practice.

“Of course, it was a difficult time, as I’m sure everyone who has experienced such a thing knows. In football, those thoughts disappeared,” says Öst.

According to Östi, there is very little talk about relationship issues in the dressing room. Maybe you share feelings with your best gaming buddies.

“Today actually Go ahead [Perparim Hetemaj] found out about it. It took four months before he found out,” says Öst, somewhat amused, after Thursday’s training.

“Perpa asked if we are going on trips after the season. I said maybe I’ll go. He then asked if I was single these days. We talked a little about it.”

“ “It’s easier to talk about things like this when you’re older.”

“That’s how life is sometimes,” says Jesse Öst about the disappointment that befell him in June.

Öst states that at such a moment it is important to have support people around. He himself spoke on the phone with his family and face to face with his best friend who lives in Helsinki. HJK also has a mental coach available to the players Christina Forssellbut Östi did not have to resort to this help.

“It’s easier to talk about things like this when you’re older than, say, five years ago. If the listener is a good guy, it’s easier to open up.”

Jesse Öst says that he experienced feelings of failure in the summer.

“Being a winner like that, I saw the end of the relationship as a failure. It was the hardest thing that we failed in the relationship. But now I’m thinking maybe it wasn’t a failure after all. I can see that we had a good five years with good memories. Now we have to look forward.”

“My ex-girlfriend and I are on terms. Life smiles more again.”

“ “It wasn’t nice to tell.”

Öst says that life smiles again after feelings of failure.

A normal situation however, the change was a big change. Suddenly, Öst lived alone in a large two-room apartment. It wasn’t easy to tell the loved ones about it right away. The girlfriend had been a close person to Östi’s parents.

“It wasn’t nice to tell. It’s certainly a big change when my status changed completely.”

Öst had time to envision a common future.

“Of course, my girlfriend and I talked about possible children, but we hadn’t made any decisions. The next step would probably have been to get a shared apartment and a dog. We didn’t have time for that.”

“I am mentally strong. As a goalkeeper, it’s a good quality to stay calm, and it helps off the field as well.”

Jesse Öst didn’t have any prior expectations about how much playing time he would get when he joined HJK’s league team this season. He was ready to compete for his place.

Öst this year, for the first time in his playing career, he was able to sense and live the everyday life of a big club. If life has been bumpy outside the field, then in the HJK team he has been able to enjoy every moment.

“I was signed here to compete for playing time. There was no certainty that I would play. It didn’t bother me. I’ve been in similar situations before. I got new enthusiasm when I came to HJK.”

HJK has had a really unlucky season with goalkeepers, but Öst has survived the season so far unscathed and twice got a bit longer time as the number one goalkeeper.

Öst had a goal in the first seven league games and saved four clean sheets. At the beginning of May, in an away game against KTP, HJK’s defense fumbled, and Öst conceded three goals. In the second rebound goal, Öst was unable to stick the ball, and the KTP player was able to shoot the loose ball into the goal.

HJK’s second experienced goalkeeper, from North Macedonia Dejan Iliev, 28, was allowed to play in seven league games after that. Öst didn’t even ask the coaches why he was benched.

“I knew it was about the competitive situation. They put the goalkeeper on the field with whom they believe victory will come.”

In August, Dejan Iliev had to recover for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. Due to his injury, he was able to make his debut in goal Alex Ramula, 18, in an away match in Seinäjoki. Öst played a few games in the middle of the summer.

In August-September, he played as the number one goalkeeper in European games and league games Niki Mäenpää, 38, until he was injured. Then it was Öst’s turn to become the number one goalkeeper.

“When Niki played well, I thought he would probably play the whole rest of the season. Then he got an unfortunate injury, and I suddenly got the command to finish again.”

According to Östi, it would be pointless to even play if he didn’t want to be the number one goalkeeper

“It has helped a lot that I have been able to play a lot. I’ve stayed fit.”

“ “This has been a crazy season.”

Öst we might see him in HJK next season as well, but he doesn’t want to talk about the contract situation or negotiations now.

In a club like HJK, there is always a search for the next goalkeeper. During this week’s training, a German has been tested Lennart Moser23, who has most recently played in the Belgian league for KAS Eupen.

“A good team must always have many good goalkeepers. This has been a crazy season. Rarely does this much happen to goalkeepers.”

Nowadays, in football, the coaches more or less study the data collected from the matches, and sometimes it interests the players as well. Östi is not interested in statistics.

“The most important thing is that we win. I’m a team player.”

“ “Pietarsaari was a bit too safe a place.”

For Jesse Öst, it doesn’t matter what the statistics say about his saves. The main thing is that his team wins.

Previously in his career he has been in small clubs in Jaro in Pietarsaari and Degerfors in Sweden, and after that in SJK for five years. After joining HJK, he noticed how Finland’s top club differs in its atmosphere from previous clubs in his career.

“Here you have to win all the time, and there is always a little pressure in the air. I also noticed that everything works a little better here. Slightly better exercises and really good conditions.”

As a young boy, Öst was included in Pietarsaari Jaro’s representative team, but he sat on the bench for a couple of years. In the 2011 season, he was able to play eight league games. When Jaro was relegated from the league in 2015, Öst decided to leave its comfort zone in Pietarsaari.

“Pietarsaari was a bit too safe a place. After moving to Sweden, I grew a lot as a person and learned new things.”

“There were only 8,000 people living in Degerfors, but there were almost 4,000 spectators at every game. It was a proper football village. It was then five years at SJK.”

“In the 2021 season, I played all of SJK’s league games. That was the biggest lift in my career. I developed as a player and had fun at Seinäjoki. That also helped that I could easily visit Pietarsaari.”

On Seinäjoki Öst got used to the fact that the head coach changed quite often, as during that time he had five different head coaches. When the head coach at HJK changed in the summer, Öst found the situation quite easy for him.

“It was certainly more difficult for those players who had time to stay longer Toni Koskelan with. When Toni Korkeakunnas came, he tried to bring positivity and relaxation to the team. I think he has succeeded very well in that. We have done well.”

“We have had more freedom to make our own decisions on the field about where we are and where to pass. During the high school years, we have used the central axis more. Our game has sped up, but we also use short passes more.”

Jesse Öst prepared for Saturday’s championship deciding match in Thursday’s training.

Now Östi’s playing career is at the point where the time after that should be at least a little sketched out in mind. Östi’s future also depends on where he wants to live. He has thought about getting training as a firefighter or a police officer. At least he would have the frame and strength for those professions.

“The firefighter’s job is a bit like football, that things are done as a team. I think I would be a good fit for such a place.”

He knows something about the entrance exam requirements for the lifeguard qualification training and believes he will do well in the tests. The chin-up would get at least maximum points.

“In the early season, I pulled sixteen consecutive jaws in the team tests, even though I wasn’t even fit.”

Öst describes his football career as an upward trend. He has developed over the years, and the teams he has represented have been better than each other all the time.

Playing career the highlight is coming on Saturday afternoon if HJK ​​wins the Veikkausliiga championship. That’s what he’s looking forward to with a little excitement.

“I’m really looking forward to Saturday’s game. It’s going to be the highlight of the season because it’s such a big deal to me. I have never experienced the Veikkausliiga championship. It sure feels magical. I’ve been talking Aleksi Paananen with, and he has the same thing, even though he has played many hundreds of Veikkausliiga matches.”

Even a two-goal loss in the last match against Kuopio Palloseura is enough for HJK to secure the championship. In a match like this, Öst is a lot of a guard.

“We talked about it before practice and just thought we’re going to win the game. We don’t start packing, we play a normal game. You mustn’t think too much about how important the game is or that we can lose by two goals. We try to play smart and normally.”

HJK–KuPS on Saturday at 17:00 at Bolt-arena. YLE TV2 and Ruutu.fi will show the match.