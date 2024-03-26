Football | Jesse Joronen on Huuhkajie's qualifying disappointment: “At some point it will be successful”

In Joronen's opinion, it has been possible to continuously develop the national team's activities in the long term.

26.3. 21:49

Finland ten new players made the starting line-up against Estonia after the defeat against Wales. One of them was a goalkeeper Jesse Joronenfor whom access to the field at the Olympic Stadium was a big deal.

“I liked this match especially well because it was my debut at the Olympic Stadium in front of the crowd. Then I played against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but it was corona time. A bad dream in the distance,” said Joronen.

The international match against Estonia was the 18th international match of the 31-year-old Jorone's career. At the end of the match, he wore the captain's armband By Robin Lodi after leaving the field.

“International matches are always important, no matter where they are or against whom. We are all part of the culture we have created that all matches have value, importance and honor. I think we showed that today.”

Match ended with a 2–1 victory for Finland by Fredrik Jensen after completing his penalty kick from the return ball and Estonia scoring one own goal before conceding from a corner kick in the 62nd minute.

“Given the circumstances, the game performance was really exemplary. We handled situations cynically enough. As everyone could probably see, it wasn't always the prettiest thing to look at. The technical performances were extremely difficult for both teams.”

The grass field of the Olympic Stadium was in a poor condition.

“It's something we lived with and overcame [silti].”

According to Joronen, the disappointment of the EC qualifying semi-final, which ended in defeat, has been ignored.

“You have to remember that it is always an honor to represent Finland and it requires a certain mental discipline. Disappointments are reversed, and then points are taken from the following matches. Football is so raw and fast that it has to be done this way.”

Joronen said that last Thursday's Wales match has been discussed within the team.

“I think that the national team's activities have been able to be continuously developed in the long term. Game after game and year after year, we have been stretched against teams with better player material. At some point, results will be reached, but that still does not mean that the process is wrong or bad.”

Why have special situations been such an Achilles heel for the team?

“I don't have statistics on how many of them have been released in the longer term. If there are goals from special situations in the last two games, it does not mean that everything is wrong and bad. Credit must also be given to Estonia for scoring well. The next situation we played better and guarded the player in front. They had built a corner pattern that they haven't done before.”