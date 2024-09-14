Saturday, September 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Jesse Joronen and Joel Pohjanpalo in a fierce fight – a crushing loss for Venezia

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Jesse Joronen and Joel Pohjanpalo in a fierce fight – a crushing loss for Venezia
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Finnish duo had to suffer in Milan.

Finland national team striker, Venezian Joel Pohjanpalo captained his troops to AC Milan’s legendary home stadium San Siro on Saturday night.

After Pohjanpalo, the first to step onto the field into the bright lights was another hurler, the national team’s long-time second keeper Jesse Joronen.

Joronen’s evening speech began in a rough way, because by Theo Hernandez the shot from a small angle went wide of the goal in the second minute of the match.

Matteo Gabbia added to the hosts’ lead in the 16th minute. Christian Pulisic hit 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, when Joronen had knocked down by Tammy Abraham.

Milan got another penalty just moments later. This time it was Abraham who took the shot, who hit the ball behind Jorone’s back in the 29th minute.

After that, there were no more goals, so the scores remained 4–0 until the final whistle.

Venezia finished the match just short, because the player playing for the Venetians on loan from Juventus Hans Nicolussi Caviglia picked up two yellow cards in the second period. He left for the shower in the 73rd minute.

Pohjanpalo came on as a substitute after 79 minutes of play.

in Venice has one point from his four series matches in the fall. Milan, who started their season slowly, took their opening win of the season.

#Football #Jesse #Joronen #Joel #Pohjanpalo #fierce #fight #crushing #loss #Venezia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bild learns of Zelensky’s plans to travel to the US to ask for permission to strike Russia

Bild learns of Zelensky's plans to travel to the US to ask for permission to strike Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]