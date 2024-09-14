Football | Jesse Joronen and Joel Pohjanpalo in a fierce fight – a crushing loss for Venezia

Football|The Finnish duo had to suffer in Milan.

14.9. 23:47

Finland national team striker, Venezian Joel Pohjanpalo captained his troops to AC Milan’s legendary home stadium San Siro on Saturday night.

After Pohjanpalo, the first to step onto the field into the bright lights was another hurler, the national team’s long-time second keeper Jesse Joronen.

Joronen’s evening speech began in a rough way, because by Theo Hernandez the shot from a small angle went wide of the goal in the second minute of the match.

Matteo Gabbia added to the hosts’ lead in the 16th minute. Christian Pulisic hit 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 25th minute, when Joronen had knocked down by Tammy Abraham.

Milan got another penalty just moments later. This time it was Abraham who took the shot, who hit the ball behind Jorone’s back in the 29th minute.

After that, there were no more goals, so the scores remained 4–0 until the final whistle.

Venezia finished the match just short, because the player playing for the Venetians on loan from Juventus Hans Nicolussi Caviglia picked up two yellow cards in the second period. He left for the shower in the 73rd minute.

Pohjanpalo came on as a substitute after 79 minutes of play.

in Venice has one point from his four series matches in the fall. Milan, who started their season slowly, took their opening win of the season.