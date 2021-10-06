The new jersey, which incorporates the revolutionary ULTRAWEAVE technology, will be unveiled tomorrow at the Nations League semi-final with Spain

The woolen jerseys of the footballers of the 70s are now a distant memory. The club at the time only gave two jerseys for a full season to players. Today, however, everything is different and today PUMA has developed ULTRAWEAVE, its lightest high-performance apparel technology ever, designed to offer the fastest game jersey. The new technology will make its debut on the pitch on 6 October, worn by the Italian national team during the Nations League semifinal against Spain. The jersey will be used exclusively for the Nations League matches and will then be worn by the women’s national team in the October matches.

ULTRAWEAVE, born after years of important tests with PUMA athletes, is an extremely light fabric, engineered to optimize performance. The jersey has a base frame of only 72 grams, with an extreme weight reduction achieved thanks to the woven fabric characterized by a 4-way mechanical elasticity that makes PUMA players and teams faster and more dynamic.

In football, every detail makes the difference. When the going gets tough, every gram counts. As part of PUMA’s Faster Football movement, the brand aims to push boundaries, innovate and create new products for football. ULTRAWEAVE is a unique combination of fabric, pattern and finishes that give the garment unique properties, creating the most practical and lightest product ever made by PUMA in its mission to be the fastest brand in the world.

The woven fabric features a two-dimensional ripstop structure that ensures resistance, while improving the player’s movement and radically reducing weight. A further decrease in weight is achieved thanks to a pattern made specifically to reduce the number of panels, from 4-8 of the conventional design to 2 main panels, thus also reducing the number of seams and stitches inside the jersey. In addition, the ULTRAWEAVE jersey features a new printing technique for team and federation badges and the PUMA logo, which is lighter and more breathable than traditional transfers.

ULTRAWEAVE maintains standards of performance, durability and breathability through thermoregulation properties that ensure optimal performance in extreme conditions. The dryCELL recycled polyester dries quickly and reduces water retention, allowing for optimal dry and wet performance.

The new technology has been applied to the FIGC Home shirt which will be used for the Italy-Spain match. The special material has been incorporated into the Renaissance weave of the current Home jersey, for the debut of the lightest PUMA jersey ever in one of the most important races of the season.