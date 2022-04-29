Football Jerry Voutilainen, who scored Honga’s winning goal against FC Lahti, will play in the spring of his life: “Fortunately, there will be a lot of games, so there is no need to practice”

Inter, Ilves, KuPS and AC Oulu were the other winners of the five-match round.

Hongan offensive midfielder Jerry Voutilainen plays the spring of his life in the Football Veikkausliiga.

Voutilainen, who finished four hits last year, has already hit three cabinets this season. On Friday, Voutilainen scored Honga’s opening goal when FC Lahti fell 2-0.

Is this already through 20 goals?

“Well, hardly that much will come. However, if now much more than last season, I could be satisfied with that, ”Voutilainen said.

The grass in Lahti Stadium was still bumpy, making it difficult for both teams to play.

“The struggle was heavy, but the result was pleasing. Football is nice right now. I’m a fan of natural grass when the field is in order. In Finnish conditions, you have to be realistic and content with artificial turf. ”

Honga’s game has gone really well since the beginning of the season. There is a reason for that.

“Ever since the pre season, the mood has been good. The football is nice right now. Fortunately, the games are coming at a fast pace, so there is no need to practice, ”Voutilainen laughed.

FC Lahti’s sky has been tangled. Of the three home games, the balance is zero points and zero goals scored.

“Why doesn’t our level stay from one game to another? It amazes me and it needs to be clarified quickly, ”says FC Lahti’s head coach Ilir Zeneli said.

Turun Inter got to his home arena for the first time this season on Friday and immediately put the paint taps fully open. IFK Mariehamn had to watch the fireworks from Turku when Inter scored three goals in four minutes before the middle of the opening season.

Benjamin Källman after another half hour of play, Inter scored 4-0. All Inter’s goals were baited Petteri Forsell.

Inter’s head coach Miguel Grau glowed Forsell’s great game.

“Four passes, but also great responsibility in the defensive game. Forsell is the soul of Inter’s game, through which the game goes brilliantly, ”Grau rejoiced.

Källman rose with two goals to share the top spot on the paint exchange.

“A great start on the home field, which was still in pretty bad shape after the winter. In some places the ball bounces here and there, but luckily many times to the opponent’s goal, ”Källman rejoiced.

The loss for Mariehamn was the first of the season. Team head coach Daniel Norrmén stated that Inter was simply too strong a resistance.

“Three goals at lightning speed completely took hold of our game,” Norrmén lamented.

Veikkausliiga The inconsolable early seasoning of SJK, which was anticipated for medal games, continued on Friday in Tampere.

Spanish coach Joaquín Gómezin it became a bit more troublesome again when Ilves caused SJK a fourth consecutive loss. The hosts rose to 3-1 in Ratina Tuomas Ollilan and When in Meriluoto (2) with paints.

“The start has been a little different than expected, but yes, we rely on our own doing and get out of here. A little too easy goals are allowed at the moment, ”SJK’s defender Matej Hradecky said.

Ilves, who lost his first two games of the season, has collected seven points from his last three games since his posture move. Meriluoto has hit the finish line in each of them and rose to the top of the league’s paint exchange on Friday with four hits.

“I will do my best to stay there as long as I can,” Meriluoto said.

Kuopio Ball Club organized a premature May Day for their fans, as the yellow shirts loaded three goals at home and defeated Vaasa Palloseura 3–1.

KuPS have played 26 consecutive matches in the league without a loss. The top team in the series has won all five matches in the early part of the season.

As usual, KuPS started briskly, as the ball was already in the seventh minute of the game at the VPS goal. Midfielder Joona Veteli fired a free kick into the home team’s penalty area 1-0.

“We completely controlled the first half. In the second half, it felt like we had finished the press game. There is too much fluctuation in my own game, ”Veteli reflected.

VPS, who played more cheerfully in the second half, scored from the penalty spot Sebastian Strandvall. He played the second half as an experienced player got on the field after the break.

“It felt pretty good after the thinning paint. The second half was a good thing for us. At first, my own ball game was worse, ”Strandvall said.

KuPS also succeeded in the penalty kick in the second half. The Kuopio team certainly scored 3–1 goals Anton Popovich.

Midfielder Otso Liimat took his first step in the Veikkausliiga last season and used his ball skills to tame the supporters of AC Oulu.

This season, the 17-year-old talent is starting to attract attention outside Oulu as well. Liimata, who moves the ball lightly, has been in the opening in every five games of the AC Oulu season, and in the victory of Haka on Friday, the opening goal of the career shook already in the 2nd minute of the game.

“It came right at the beginning of the game. The ball came unexpectedly: a throw-in, a ball to the left leg and a goal. It wasn’t such a good bet, but a suede [Aatu Hakala] may not have seen the ball properly, ”Liimata repeatedly plotted his cross from the penalty area after the game.

Young men are needed, as the absences of the name players are currently straining AC Oulu. Four goals were injured against Hak Michael López and a 2- to 0-goal architect, Star Pier Dennis Salanovic.

Young men were also found: AC Oulu’s 3–0 goals and the final numbers of the game pushed in from the corner 18-year-old defender Miika Koskela.