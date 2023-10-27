Football | Jennifer Hermoso, who was forcibly kissed, returned to the national team and scored the winning goal

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth at the award ceremony after the World Cup gold.

Jennifer Hermoso returned to the Spanish women’s national football team on Friday night, and the return brought immediate success.

Hermoso, who entered the field as a substitute, scored the only goal of the Nations League match in the 89th minute. Thanks to it, Spain beat Italy 1–0 and took the top spot in their group.

Hermoso was in the middle of a harassment scandal at the end of the summer and the beginning of the summer. Former president of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed him on the mouth at the awards ceremony after Spain won the World Cup.

Rubiales was forced to resign as a result of the scandal, although he tried to hold on to his position for several weeks. The national team players rose up against the union’s actions, for example through the threat of a boycott, and demanded changes.

Nervous not selected for the first international matches after the uproar. National team coach Montse Tome justified the matter by protecting Hermoso. Hermoso strongly questioned the reason in September.

Now the return was seen, and it brought the goal to an important place.

“I can tell you that I have thought about many things, but sometimes life gives little gifts. Today I thought about the people who have been behind me. I’m happy because thanks to them I’m enjoying football once again,” Hermoso said in an interview with TVE channel.

Hermoso has scored 52 goals in 102 games for the Spanish national team.

“What would be a greater joy than coming back here, when I feel good again and scoring the goal with which we got the victory. Now I can only smile.”