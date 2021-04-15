Football Jenni Hermoso strikes goals in the overwhelming FC Barcelona – attracted attention after receiving “miraculously” the Iker boy to improve his grades

Statistics are downright confusing. FC Barcelona have played 22 matches in the Spanish women’s main season this season and won each. The goal difference is incomprehensible 110-4.

On Sunday, April 4, the top match of the series was played between FC Barcelona and second-placed Levante. Barça won it 7-1 – Levante’s goal came in the 94th minute.

There are many views on the level of the series: in Spain, the women’s series is not yet a professional series, but next season it is set to become one – the name will change from the main series to the league (Liga Ellas) and the number of teams will drop from 18 to 16.

Despite the level of the series, FC Barcelona is a top team: it will face the winner of the semi-final pair Lyon – PSG in the Champions League semi-finals. Barça also made it to the semi-finals last season, but Wolfsburg went to the final with a 1-0 win. In 2019, FC Barcelona was in the final, but the loss came to Lyon 1-4.

Because FC Barcelona are pushing for a goal pace, the team also has a goal cannon. His full name is Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, but as a football player he is better known Jenni Hermosona.

Jenni Hermoso took a selfie with a fan in New Jersey, USA in March 2020, when Spain played a practice match against the United States.­

Hermoso’s goal this season at FC Barcelona may even sound small: 17 goals. There are two explanations: Nervosa missed several matches due to injury and in addition, Barcelona has as many as eight players who have scored at least eight goals this season.

Hermoso is better described by the last six matches, two of which are the Champions League and four of Spain’s main series: nine goals and two assists.

Hermoso has scored five goals in the Champions League to share the top spot in Manchester City Sam Mewisin with – Barcelona just dropped City in the quarterfinals.

By expanding Hermoso’s goal factory to the Spanish national team, he will be Spain’s all-time goal scorer with 41 goals. Last February, he scored five goals in the World Cup qualifiers for the Azerbaijani network. The match ended 13-0.

However, Hermoso is best remembered for his national team goal he scored in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against the United States. The top corner shot brought Spain 1-1, but the United States won 2-1 and eventually advanced to the world championship.

Hermoso is from Madrid, and the Spanish sports media, including those from Barcelona, ​​continue to point out that Hermoso is a Madrider.

Indeed, he began his career at Atlético Madrid and at another Madrid club, Rayo Vallecano. Hermoso also played for a year in Sweden on Tyresö’s team, followed by clubs Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid again and Barcelona since last season.

“I’ve never enjoyed football so much and I’ve never been so happy anywhere else,” Hermoso said. in a video interview from its previous period (periods 2013-2017) at FC Barcelona.

Hermoso has also stated that he learned football skills at Atlético, but in Barcelona he developed into the player he is today.

Hermoso has a strong belief that Barcelona will become the best club team in the world.

“The best players are here and we make each other better. I want to help Barça win all possible trophies. ”

Jenni Hermoso arrived on March 8 to receive the International Women’s Day Award in Madrid.­

Because Hermoso has also become a well-known figure in Spain, and things outside of football are also attracting attention.

Several Spanish media, among others Mundo Deportivo, said a few weeks ago Tamarita Rumpelstiltskinin From a Twitter post about him playing football Ikerson, who had poor school performance.

The boy attended a football camp in Vallecas, where Hermoso was the coach. The boy and Hermoso talked, and Hermoso encouraged the boy to keep playing, but equally he encouraged him to improve his grades. And so it happened later.

“He [Iker] replied that he did so because Jenni asked, ”Rumpelstiltskin wrote.

Mundo Deportivo, for example, called Hermoso’s act “miraculous”.

Hermoso himself wrote on Twitter that his mother’s message was one of the best he has ever read.

“We need to know how important simple words can be or what they can communicate. I am proud Ikeristä! “

FC Barcelona – Deportivo Spanish Women’s Main Series match on Saturday at 1 p.m.