Football | Jenni Hermoso included in the Spanish national team for the first time after the kissing scandal

Many other players who were part of Spain’s World Cup winning team have already returned to the national team.

Striker Jenni Hermoso was named in the Spanish women’s national football team on Wednesday, for the first time since the kissing scandal that rocked the Spanish football world.

New national team coach Montse Tome included the 33-year-old star in the squad to face Switzerland and Italy in late October in the Nations League.

President of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on the mouth when Spain won the Women’s World Cup in August in Australia.

There was a huge uproar over the matter, and Rubiales eventually resigned as chairman. Also the head coach of the national team Jorge Vilda was forced to leave his post due to the scandal.

In September, Tome, who replaced Vilda, left Hermoso uninvited to the national team “to protect this”. Most of the other World Cup winners were already involved in September’s Nations League games.