Football | Jarkko Wissille fired – according to MTV Urheilu, he behaved improperly at the end of the season party

Chairman of the board of FC Inter Turku Oy Nikolas Håkans states on the club’s website that “we did not experience the values ​​of the club represented by the current head coach”.

MTV’s sports news according to the information, Wiss has committed inappropriate behavior towards a female employee of the Turku club at the end of the season event.

“The harassment took place at an event organized on Inter’s home ground at Veritas Stadium on Friday, October 27. Several people present tell MTV Urheilu that Wiss spoke to the woman in a sexual manner throughout the evening,” MTV says.

“Wiss had also asked the woman to sit on his lap and tried to prevent her from moving away from him by grabbing her hand. The woman eventually left the place with the players, and Wiss stayed in the arena.”

MTV’s according to the information, the incident recently came to the attention of the team and club management. However, the club management has not contacted the players after the incident, and it has not informed about possible follow-up measures.

Inter announced Wiss’ firing on Monday evening after MTV reached out to the club’s representative.

Wiss came to Inter after last year’s season. He had a contract with the club until the end of 2024.