Friday, November 10, 2023
Football | Jarkko Wiss apologizes – according to Inter, there was false information about the dismissal

November 10, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Jarkko Wiss apologizes – according to Inter, there was false information about the dismissal

Inter corrected the publicly presented information about the termination of Jarkko Wiss’s contract.

Soccer coach Jarkko Wiss got his starting passes on Monday from the position of head coach of the men’s football league Inter after blaming MTV by for inappropriate behavior towards a female employee of the club.

On Friday, Wiss and Inter announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of terminating the employment contract. Wiss also apologizes in a statement.

“Jarkko Wiss raises his hand as a sign of a mistake and apologizes for his actions again. Wiss thanks the club’s supporters, the club community and the players for their cooperation in FC Inter. FC Inter Oy thanks Wiss for his work for the club during the 2023 season”, Inter and Wiss told the lawyer Hannu Kalkaan in the bulletin provided.

Inter emphasizes that, contrary to the information presented in the public, Wiss’ employment contract was not terminated on Monday, but the parties mutually agreed on the terms of the termination of Wiss’s employment contract on Friday.

