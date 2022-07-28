Football | Jari Litmanen tells Iltalahti that his health collapsed for a year and a half: “My life was a struggle for survival for a long time”

Jari Litmanen says that at worst he took two naps every day.

Finland footballer of all time Jari Litmanen tells for Iltalehti, that his health collapsed due to corona disease for up to a year and a half.

Litmanen fell ill with the corona virus in the first wave in March 2020. According to Iltalehti, only now does he feel that he is strong again.

“Corona phase stayed on me for 1.5 years, and it turned my whole life upside down. For a long time, my life was a struggle for survival and I could only think about how to get through the days. I had no strength at all, and at my worst I took two naps every day,” Litmanen tells Iltalehte.

Litmanen says that he received treatment for long covid from several doctors. He described his situation by saying that there was a phase when he could only ski for 20 minutes at a time.

“This winter I was already able to ski for an hour at a time,” says Litmanen.

Litmanen said that the rest of the family also got sick with corona, but only he was affected badly.

Litmanen turned 50 in February 2021. He didn’t celebrate his anniversary because he was in too bad shape due to the corona virus.