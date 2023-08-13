Football | Jari Litmanen revealed which contacts received a blunt response from the star: “There is no interest”

Jari Litmanen says that he never negotiated the transfer of large sums of money outside of Europe.

Summer the transfer market in football has shaken traditional formulas, when Saudi Arabia has grabbed several top players for their country’s premier league. Well-known names include, for example Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Marcelo Brozović.

In the past, mostly players at the end of their careers, whose star was clearly on the decline in Europe, went outside of Europe.

“Probably never before has there been such a situation that absolute top players move when they could still play in top clubs”, former Finnish top Jari Litmanen said on Wednesday at the event of his partner Unibet.

He reminded that Cristiano Ronaldo kind of opened the gates by moving to Saudi Arabia at the end of last year when the doors to big European clubs started to close. Ronaldo turned 38 this year. Those who have moved since then have been clearly younger than him.

Litmanen estimates that the level of the Saudi Arabian league will rise significantly thanks to player acquisitions, but does not consider the development of the local game culture to be the main motive for the players who moved to the country.

“Isn’t the main reason for all these players the fact that they are paid insanely high compensation for what they do? Quite a lot of people have changed the sports side to the financial side. In Saudi Arabia, the compensation is multiple times what the players would have received in their previous clubs.”

Last season’s best player in Europe, Karim Benzema (right) in Al Iittihad’s shirt at the end of July. He represented Real Madrid from 2009 to 2023.

Sadio Mane (left) moved from Bayern Munich to Al Nassr in the summer.

For example Jordan Henderson earned around £200,000 a week as Liverpool’s captain, according to media reports, but in Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq, his income is many times that. The same team is coached by a player legend Steven Gerrardwho chose the Middle East instead of his home island.

Litmanen, 52, represented only European clubs in his top career. His path took him from Lahti Reippa to, among others, Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool.

In his career, Litmanen did not receive concrete top offers from big-money leagues outside of Europe, even though his catch was quoted.

“There were inquiries. I saw it then that I wanted to be in Europe and in the national team, and then a family started to come. I was asked about several leagues if it was possible to go and discuss. I said there was no interest, so I can’t say exactly at what level we went,” says Litmanen.