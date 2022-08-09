Football | Jari Litmanen likes the current form of the Supercup: “We have probably never seen such a tough team in Finland”

During Litmanen’s peak years, the Supercup was an inconspicuous event, but today things are different.

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt’s football Supercup brings international stars to Helsinki, but the event has also seen Finnish winners over the years.

The big names of Finnish football Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä celebrated winning the Supercup twice in their playing career. Hyypia won the Supercup in Liverpool’s shirt in 2001 and 2005. Litmanen celebrated the Supercup in Ajax’s ranks in 1995 and as a Liverpool player in 2001. In the latter match, however, Litmanen sat on the bench.

“This is a really big event and a very rare treat. The match actually opens the European top football season, although some series have already started,” Litmanen said on Tuesday in Helsinki.

In the Supercup, the reigning winner of the Champions League, i.e. Real Madrid, and the number one in the Europa League, i.e. Eintracht Frankfurt, will meet. The match will be played late Wednesday night at the Olympic Stadium.

When Litmanen celebrated the dominance of the Supercup for the first time, in the final, the champions of the Champions League and the Cup Winners’ Cup, namely Ajax and Real Zaragoza, met. Two matches were played in the Supercup at the time, and Ajax beat Zaragoza 5–1 on aggregate.

Although it was the 1995 Supercup, the matches were not played until February of the following year.

“The second match was moved a week forward, because it was an exceptionally hard winter in Holland, and the fields were frozen. It was a continuation of the fact that we had won the Champions League and the Club World Cup. Of all the finals I’ve played in, it was probably the most unnoticeable.”

The second time Litmanen was involved in the Supercup in 2001, when the opponent was Bayern Munich. The Supercup was played for years in Monaco, but the practice was abandoned after 2012.

“We had a good final, but the atmosphere was a bit dull,” says Litmanen about the match against Bayern Munich.

According to Litmanen, the importance of the Supercup has grown significantly over the years. However, the Supercup is still overshadowed by the biggest events in football.

“I like the current version, where the Supercup rotates and the game is given to places where it is really important. I remember when the event was in Tallinn a few years ago. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faced each other there, and it was a really big event in Estonia,” says Litmanen, who lives in Tallinn.

Real Madrid won the Champions League and the Spanish championship last season. Among the big names of the star team from Madrid are, among others Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois.

“We probably haven’t seen such a tough team in Finland in a single real game,” says Litmanen.

Eintracht finished modestly in 11th place in the German Bundesliga last season. Kevin Trapp, Filip Kostic and summer procurement Mario Götze.

In the Europa League, Eintracht knocked out Barcelona and West Ham on the way to the final.

“Within a short time, most of the Eintracht Frankfurt players will experience the most wonderful moments of their careers, when they knocked out Barcelona and are now playing against Real Madrid,” Litmanen enthuses.

Eintracht has already started its season in the Bundesliga. In the opening game, there was a dull 1-6 home loss to Bayern Munich.

To the Olympic Stadium around 12,000 spectators from abroad are expected. About 8,000 Eintracht supporters will come to the game, and just under 2,000 Real fans. The audience capacity for the match is 32,000.

In addition to the Supercup, one of the big football events in Finland in the next few years might be the women’s EC final tournament. Palloliitto has announced that it will apply for the 2025 European Championships together with Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The women’s EC tournament was organized in Finland in 2009.

“Experience is already there, and it would be a good basis to build on the next championships”, former star player of the women’s national team Laura Österberg Squid says about the possibility of bringing the women’s EC games to Finland.