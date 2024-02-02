Football | Japan's star player was sent home from the championship – accused of a sexual offense

The Japanese national team is bubbling. The star player went home when the heavy accusations became public.

Asian the championship-seeking Japanese soccer team's tournament took a scandalous turn.

Two women accuse the national team star Junya Itoa of sexual abuse, they say Kyodo News and Japan Times.

After the accusations came out, Ito was sent home in the middle of the ongoing Asian Championships.

Kyodo News says the Osaka police are investigating the case. The women accuse Ito of committing sexual acts without the consent of the drunken women in June of last year.

According to Ito's lawyer, the accusations are “completely unfounded”. The lawyer said that Ito brought the charges against the women for spreading baseless claims.

The lawyer said the footballer spent time with the women, but said the allegations were inconsistent and lacked physical evidence.

The accusations were reported just before the quarter-final match between Japan and Bahrain. In the match that ended with a 3–1 victory for Japan, Ito did not play, but sat on the bench for the entire game. In the three matches of the first group, he cooled off on the grass.

The player The Japan Football Association announced the early trip home. In its press release, the union communicated that the case requires caution, because the parties' accounts of the course of events differ greatly from each other.

“We made this solution [Ito lähti kotiin] because of his mental health and physical condition,” the release said.

30 year old Ito represents French Reims at the club team level.

The winger has played 54 international matches in Japan's shirt. He represented his country at the 2022 World Cup.

Japan will face Iran in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championship in Qatar on Saturday.