Football Janne Saksela suffered hard against HJK last season, now he is becoming a Club player

Men football league reigning champion HJK has made a comprehensive contract for the start of the season as a defender Janne Sakselan, 28, with. The agreement includes an option for the next period.

According to HJK Kevin Kouassivi-Benissanin prolongation of rehabilitation brought about the need to supplement the team’s wing defense. Germany’s most natural venue is the right Winger.

“Janne is a wing defender who strongly supports attacks, who, as a running force and a good concentrator, brings more quality to the wing pack department. He has practiced the days of the month with the team and convinced with his grips, ”HJK’s Director of Sports and Development Miika Takkula said in a club press release.

Men Saksela, who has played eight games for the national team, has suffered several serious injuries in his career. Last season, Ilves’ Saksala broke her ankle and tibia in a match against HJK.

“It’s nice to come here and play again,” Saksela said in a HJK press release.