Football | James Rodríguez lived a nightmarish life in Qatar: “It was a country that was difficult to adapt to”

December 28, 2023
in World Europe
Football | James Rodríguez lived a nightmarish life in Qatar: “It was a country that was difficult to adapt to”

James Rodríguez spent only one year in Qatar.

Football made his international breakthrough at the 2014 World Championships James Rodríguez has opened a Brazilian Globo in a TV interview about his time in Qatar.

Rodríguez joined the ranks of Qatari Al-Rayyan in September 2021. He stayed in the desert for only one season, which he described as a nightmare.

“Life and culture are very difficult in Qatar. It was a country that was difficult to adapt to,” says Rodríguez.

The 32-year-old Colombian's interview has been quoted by, among others, a Swedish newspaper in Aftonbladetsoccer media In Goal and a British magazine in the Daily Mail.

James Rodríguez is especially remembered for the summer 2014 World Cup. Picture: Wang Lili / Xinhua

Particularly Rodríguez found everyday things like showering and eating challenging.

“Football players shower naked, as you know, but my teammates said I can't do that. I was scared,” he claims.

“Everyone eats there with their hands, which was difficult for me. I asked for cutlery and was asked to eat with my hands. I replied that you are crazy and that I am not going to eat with my hands.”

See also  No raise while sick – man sues company and fails

Rodríguez says that he also felt uncomfortable when he was asked for hygiene reasons to eat only with his right hand.

Colombian his time at Al-Rayyan ended in September 2022, when he terminated his contract with the club by mutual consent and moved to Greece.

Rodríguez's journey continued from Olympiakos to Brazil and to the ranks of São Paulo in July of this year.

