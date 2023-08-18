Luciano Spalletti is the new coach of the Italian national team. Agreement reached with the FIGC

Now it’s official: Luciano Spalletti – ANSA learns – is the new coach of the national football team. The agreement definitive between the Tuscan coach and the president of the Football Federation, Gravina, has been reached.

“Let’s welcome Spalletti, the national team needed a great coach and I’m very happy that he accepted the technical guidance of the Azzurri. His enthusiasm and his expertise will be fundamental for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months”. Thus the president of the Figc Gabriel Gravina comments on the agreement, anticipated by ANSA, for the appointment of Luciano Spalletti new coach of the Italian national team.

