Football It’s less than three weeks before the Champions League final, but where will the match be played? There are already three options for the venue

The original venue Istanbul has got a “challenger” first from London and now from Porto.

Football the European club team season culminates in less than three weeks into the Champions League final, but the match venue is still open.

The English Chelsea and Manchester City will face off in the final on May 29. The original host city of the match is Istanbul, Turkey.

However, due to its worsening coronavirus situation, Turkey was included in the British Red List and should not be traveled.

The English Football Association (FA) started talks a few days ago with the European Football Association (Uefa) to move the match to London’s Wembley.

News agency Reuters revealed on Monday night, citing its sources, that the match is unlikely to be played in London. Britain would have to make many exceptions for the entry of people from different countries who are necessary for the match.

New Reuters reports from Porto, Portugal.

The British fans could travel to the match as Portugal is on the country’s government’s green list from 17 May. Portugal, for its part, is expected to lift restrictions on tourism on the same day.

Istanbul lost last year’s Champions League final to a Portuguese city, this time to Lisbon.

Discussions about the Champions League venue will continue on Tuesday, but according to Reuters, it seems likely that the final will be taken away from Istanbul this time as well.

The English Football Association did not respond to Reuters’ request for contact. Uefa and the Portuguese Football Association declined to comment.