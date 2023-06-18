Football | Italy knocked out the Netherlands in a tight battle for bronze in the Nations League

Italy beat Holland in the bronze medal match of the League of Nations with goals 3–2.

Italy overturned the football in the Nations League bronze medal match with Holland’s goals 3-2 on Sunday in Enschede.

Italy took the lead in the sixth minute Federico Dimarcon goal and doubled the lead in the 20th minute by Davide Frattes by hitting

The Netherlands had more of the ball than their opponent, but in the opening period they struggled to get to the goal posts.

On the other at half-time, Holland tied by Steven Bergwijn goal, but Italy moved into a two-goal lead again just a few minutes later as a substitute Federico Chiesa with a shot.

After the goal, Italy retreated deeper into their half of the field. Holland’s Wout Weghorst got the ball into the goal, but the hit was disallowed after video review as offside.

The Netherlands still managed to score at the end of regular time, when Georginio Wijnaldum succeeded in scoring. Despite the pressure, there was no equalizer.

Italy according to media reports, will receive eight million euros for their bronze medal, and the Netherlands seven million euros for their fourth place.

Croatia and Spain will meet later on Sunday in the final in Rotterdam. About 10.5 million euros are promised for the winner of the final match and nine million for the silver team. The match starts at 21:45 Finnish time.

The previous Nations League was won by France.