Football | Italian coach Roberto Mancini remembers Gianluca Vialli: “I have lost a little brother”

Italian head coach of the national football team Roberto Mancini remembers what he called his little brother Gianluca Vialli as a perfect and brave man.

Vialli died of pancreatic cancer on Friday at the age of 58.

“We met when we were 16 and we never left each other,” Mancini told the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC by.

The “brothers” of the same age played through Italy’s various national teams and scored goals together for Sampdoria.

Mancini, who became the head coach of the Italian national team in 2018, raised Viall’s coaching team the following year. The highlight of the joint trip was the European championship at Wembley in July 2021.

Gianluca Vialli (left) and Roberto Mancini in 2001.

In the year In 1992, the duo was at Wembley losing the final match of the Champions League’s predecessor, the European Cup, to FC Barcelona.

Of course, the stadium was different then – the old Wembley was closed at the end of 2000 and demolished. The new stadium was opened in 2007.

“Those two nights at Wembley – years ago we cried with pain and bitterness, and after that we cried with joy. As if fate had brought us together before his death,” Mancini told the Italian Corriere dello Sport for the magazine.

“He played a key role in our team that won the European Championship. The players loved him.”

Mancini said he considers his friendship with Viall a privilege.

Coach also played in Sampdoria Siniša Mihajlović alongside. Mihajlović died in mid-December of leukemia. The Serbian was 53 years old when he died.

“Just a few days after Siniša’s death, I have lost another brother. Or little brother, as I called him,” Mancini said.

In reality, Vialli was a few months older than the “brothers”. He was born in July 1964 and Mancini in November of the same year.

Mancini visited his friend in the hospital as late as December 29. At that time, he faced a powerless, quiet and very clear-thinking Viall.