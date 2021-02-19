Football It would now take a third season of the brilliant Sunderland ‘Til I Die series: a sad club was bought by a 23-year-old French millionaire

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus became the youngest owner of an English football club.

From the French Kyril of Louis-Dreyfus became the youngest owner and chairman of the English professional football team when the English football league accepted his takeover bid for Sunderland on Thursday.

The change of ownership is described, among other things Guardian.

The previous owner of the club Steward Donald had entered into an agreement with Louis-Dreyfus as early as December, but the umbrella organization’s approval took longer than expected. Donald will remain a minority shareholder in Sunderland together Charlie Methvenin and a Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartorin with.

According to Donald, with the change of ownership, the club will become debt-free.

Louis-Dreyfus, 23, is a billionaire Robert Louis-Dreyfusin son. Robert Louis-Dreyfus is the former owner of the Marseille football team.

Louis-Dreyfus will have the opportunity to fly out in Sunderland as the team plays in Wembley in March in the English Football League Cup final against Tranmere. The Football League Cup will feature teams from the English 1st and 2nd leagues as well as some of the Academy teams from the Premier League and Champions League teams.

Sunderland is now playing for the third season in the First League, the third league in England. The team is seventh in the series, ie one place away from the qualifying place for the Championship Series.

“I am convinced that together we can survive the current storm and to create to obtain a solid foundation for sustainable and long-term success for the club,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

According to Louis-Dreyfus, the goal is to move up to the Premier League as soon as possible, from which the club dropped out at the end of the 2016–2017 season. The very next season, Sunderland relegated from the Championship to the First League.

About Sunderland Dive, Netflix has released two strong documentary series called Sunderland ‘Til I Die. The episodes closely follow the activities of the club and its supporters. Would it now be the place of the third season?