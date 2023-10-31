Football | Israel will play its EC qualifying home match in a small stadium in Hungary

Israel will face Switzerland and Romania in November.

of Israel the men’s national football team will play the remaining two home matches of the EC qualifiers in Hungary, announced European football association Uefa on Tuesday. Due to the conflict between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas, no UEFA competitions will be played in Israel for the time being.

Israel was scheduled to play at home against Switzerland on November 15 and against Romania three days later, but the games will be played in Hungary at the tiny Pancho Arena stadium in tiny Felcsut, which holds just under 4,000 spectators. The public is not allowed into the games.

Israel is in third place in European Championship qualifying group I, having collected 11 points from six matches. Romania has 16 points from eight matches and Switzerland has 15 points from seven matches. The best two advance directly to the EC final tournament. Along with their matches against Switzerland and Romania, Israel will also play against Kosovo and Andorra in November.