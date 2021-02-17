Football Israel offers to host the Champions League and European Championship football

Uefa still aims to play in the original race cities.

Israel is ready to host games in the men’s soccer Champions League and the summer European Championship finals if a coronavirus pandemic forces match transfers.

The playoffs in the Champions League have already had to be relocated from Germany and Spain to Hungary and Romania, among others, due to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Israel A spokesman for the Football Association said on Wednesday that the association had discussed the chairmanship of the European Football Association, UEFA. Alexander Ceferin with the possibility of hosting European Championship games in Israel as well as Champions League and Europa League playoffs.

However, Uefa’s announcement stated that the aim is currently to organize games in cities that have already been selected, and hard work is being done to ensure this.

European Championship football is therefore still to be held in the original twelve cities around the continent.

Finland would be to play European Football in St. Petersburg and Copenhagen. Denmark, Russia and Belgium, the zone’s big favorite, belong to the same starting block as the Owls.