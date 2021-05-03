Football Isaksson and Entrena hit when HIFK opened their season with a win over Haka

FC Haka were short on scores when HIFK offset last season’s home loss against another traditional club.

HIFK-Haka 2-0 (1-0)

Football On Monday, the second Helsinki team of the Veikkausliiga, HIFK, opened its Veikkausliiga season with a home victory from another traditional team from Haka.

Two former Finnish football giants would have earned a good crowd for their season opener, but due to limitations, the audience’s encouragement came only from the cliffs of the Olympic Stadium, from which a few dozen loyal HIFK supporters watched the opening match.

Traditional clubs have a reputation and a brand, but instead of glory, they are fighting for their place in the series, and if successful, HIFK will have seams in the top end of the series as well. HIFK was eighth last season and Haka avoided the qualifying place with a tenth point.

HIFK head coach for Monday’s match Joaquín Gómez had to watch the ban on the auditorium from the auditorium, and the Owls legend Antti Niemi performed the role of head coach.

For the opening match HIFK left with a 3-4 group, and won the opening season of Ball Control. The problem was that the course of the attack stopped all too often in midfield shortly before the red shirts reached the attacking third. HIFK quarterback Moshtagh Yaghoubi was able to split the balls well, but too often he was on the roof of the field when he was protecting the ball or trying to foul an opponent.

Often, attacks were also interrupted by other players ’weak breaking feeds or spreads that Haka’s players interrupted. Haka repelled HIFK’s attacks with his own group of 3–3–2.

Both teams had one good goal in the opening period, and the home team took advantage of their own.

Haka’s place came in the twentieth minute, but the HIFK goalkeeper Markus Uusitalo rejected Jesse Huhtalan volley shot attack by Youri Loen had begun.

At half an hour, HIFK took advantage of its special situation. HIFK’s winger kit, who gave the corner after the corner kick Pipe Saez centered the ball in front of the goal, and Keaton Isaksson pushed the ball into the goal Haka defender Luiyi de Lucasin through. Isaksson had to be replaced early in the second period, and the topper Tino Palmasto came to replace him.

Hakan head coach Teemu Tainio went for an hour – long equalizer with two offensive substitutions when Tino Purme and Ishmael Yartey came to midfield and attack. Last season, Purme scored a 1-0 victory against HIFK in Helsinki. HIFK’s ball control left the locker room during a break, and Haka began to pull closer to the goal.

In the 73 minute, Tainio made his debut Croatian striker To Andrija Bosnjak. Five minutes before full time, Bosnjak was close to making his debut goal when he pushed Jami Kyöstilän scored by Markus Uusitalo.

HIFK sealed their winnings in the last minute of actual game time when Juan Antonio Entrena got through and placed the ball past Mika Hilanderin.

“It’s annoying when we lost, but I was pretty happy with the game,” midfielder Maximus Tainio said of the match in an interview with Ruudu.