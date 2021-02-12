No Result
Football Is this the worst penalty kick of the year? Palmeirasin Rony took the model of Neymar and Sergio Ramos, but the end result was embarrassing

February 12, 2021
Rony’s failed shot was one reason Palmeiras lost the club teams ’World Cup bronze match.

Football less than surprisingly, Bayern Munich celebrates the championship of the World Cup in club teams, but in the bronze match, Egyptian Al-Ahli surprised Brazilian Palmeiras.

No goals were seen during the game, so a solution was sought from the penalty shootout.

Al-Ahl’s first shots dipped their own shots into the net. He was followed by Palmeiras Rony (in full Ronielson da Silva Barbosa). He set off to take the pace from afar, made a special side run, set off to tickle towards the ball, whistled, almost stopped, and finally jumped to kick the ball.

Rony had clearly watched his compatriot Neymar shoots penalties. Also Real Madrid Sergio Ramosista probably a fetched model.

Outcome: The goalkeeper easily blocked the shot.

One more player from both teams failed, so Al-Ahli took the bronze after winning the penalty shootout 3–2.

Fifa’s compilation shows, among other things, the decisive shots of the penalty shootout competition.

