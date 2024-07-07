Football | Is this the best goal of the Veikkausliiga season – the free kick sank into the net from far away: “Herran pieksut”

Football|KuPS scored a nice goal against Gnistan.

One of the finest goals of the season was seen in Sunday's round of the Veikkausliiga.

Kuopio Ball Club Jaakko Oksanen decided to go try a long shot

“Mr. pieksut, what a gun,” updated the match commentator for Ruutu’s broadcast Juuso Ikonen.

Oksanen’s shot started from about 25 meters with his left foot. The slow motions show that the ball sinks right into the top corner of Gnistan’s goal.

Oksanen’s goal gave KuPS a 2–0 lead in the 20th minute of the game. Kuopio won the match 3–1. With the win, KuPS rose to equal points with HJK, but the Kuopio team has played one match less.