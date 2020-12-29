Football Is this a late Christmas carol hit? Russian coach legend Leonid Slutski versions Mariah Carey’s Christmas song in her own style

Leonid Slutski turns out to be a singer. He has coached the Russian national team, among other things.

In Russia Christmas will not be celebrated until January 7, so Christmas carols will only start to pop. Russian league football team Rubin Kazan released a reasonably confusing video on Sunday: the team’s legendary coach Leonid Slutski to sing Mariah Careyn christmas hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The video also features the players of the team and in addition to the song, Slutski offers a smile and small hip movements.

Slutski, 49, has been coaching Rubin Kazan since December 2019. He has previously coached the TsSKA, the Russian national team and Hull City, among others.

Slutski was the coach of the Russian national team at the 2016 European Championships. Under Slutsk, TsSKA reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2009–2010 at its best.

As the head coach of Hull, who played in the English Championship Series, Slutski made history: in the summer of 2017, he became the first Russian football coach in England. Pesti was short-lived as he was fired in December after Hull had won just four of 20 matches.

After that, Slutski coached the Dutch league Vitesse for less than two seasons. In the opening season 2018–2019, he piloted fifth in the Vitesse League.

