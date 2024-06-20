Football | Is there a conflict of interest in Huuhkaji’s coaching appointment? – This is how the association and the club respond

Football|According to Ari Lahti, KuPS has prepared for the situation.

Kuopio Head coach of the ball club Jani Honkavaara is related Markku Kanervan to lead the coaching team of the Finnish national team.

Honkavaara, 48,’s contract with KuPS continues until the end of the current season, but in the fall the man will join Huuhkajie in the Nations League, even though KuPS’ season is still underway.

The situation is interesting, because the chairman of the Football Association Ari Lahti is also the main owner of KuPS.

Lahti says that he has no information whether KuPS receives separate compensation for Honkavaara’s national team assignments, as he does not take part in anything related to the Kuopio club in order to avoid conflicts of interest.

“KuPS normally pays Honkavaara the salary according to the head coach’s contract. He gets what he gets from football. I haven’t been negotiating that contract myself.”

General Secretary of the Football Association Marco Casagrande confirms that the Kuopio club will not receive separate compensation for Honkavaara’s time spent in the national team.

“In practice, KuPS agrees to release Honkavaara for our use. We have a direct contract with Honkavaara for the time he is at our disposal during international matches.”

General Secretary of the Football Association Marco Casagrande.

Honkavaara make up the coaching team at KuPS Sixten Boström and Mika Lähderinne and goalkeeper coach Joonas Pöntinen.

According to Ari Lahte, the experienced Boström, 60, will be in primary responsibility during Honkavaara’s absences, and the club will not otherwise compensate for Honkavaara’s work input during national team assignments.

“Boström is very experienced, like the entire coaching team. There is no such need to replace Honkavaara. Yes, things will definitely be taken care of while “Honsu” is away.”

Sixten Boström has previously served as HJK’s head coach, winning the Finnish championship in the 2013 season. The previous head coaching position in the Veikkausliiga was at SJK, from which Boström was fired in the middle of the 2017 season.

Boström also spent the seasons 2008–2012 in the Swedish premier league as the head coach of Örebro SK.

Jani Honkavaara returned as the head coach of KuPS at the beginning of the 2023 season. According to Ari Lahti, it was already known at that time how long the pilot born in Seinjoki would last in Kuopio.

“What was agreed with him was that he will be the coach of KuPS for two years. It has been known for a long time”, that he will not continue in Kuopio.

Ari Lahti is the chairman of the Palloliitto and the main owner of the Kuopio Palloseura.

Mark Kanerva’s extension contract and Jani Honkavaara’s joining the coaching team raised speculations about whether Honkavaara, who led KuPS to the Finnish championship in 2019, is growing interest in succeeding Kanerva as the Huuhkajie’s pilot.

Ari Lahti, president of the Swedish Football Association, does not comment on the speculations.

“Those decisions are made when their time is right. Of course, this is a good screen location for both Honkavaara and To Teemu Tainio and Tim Sparville too.”

Markku Kanerva has been the Huuhkajie’s head coach since December 2016.

Honkavaara, Tainio and Sparv are replacing Huuhkajie in the coaching team Mika Nurmelan and acting as HJK’s head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen.

“That way, however, the situation is clear. I would believe that they have enough motivation to do things as well as they themselves can.”

In addition to the Nations League to be played in the fall, Kanerva’s extension agreement covers the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and a possible World Cup final tournament.