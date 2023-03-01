Football | Is Fifa mocking Cristiano Ronaldo? The choice of pictures is quite special

Ronaldo did not fit into the composition of the best players of last season at the Fifa award gala.

Is not very long time since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fought side by side for the title of the best soccer player in the world. Still, the FIFA awards gala organized on Monday made those years of the duel seem like quite distant memories.

Messi, who led Argentina to the world championship, was awarded as Fifa’s best male player last year. He left France behind Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema.

What about Ronaldo?

Portugal’s all-time player was not included in the field of the best players for the first time in 15 years. This is how Messi alone became the number one in the statistics with his 16 placements in a lineup of 11 players.

On top of that, a picture of Ronaldo sitting on the bench was shown at the Fifa gala evening. Even though Ronaldo dropped to the bench during the season, the choice of pictures can be considered special. At celebrations, it’s not customary to make fun of someone or underline their weakness.

Many people wondered about Fifa’s choice of image, and for good reason, because even a more neutral image of Ronaldo from last season could have been found.