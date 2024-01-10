Colombian football is about to begin its 2024 season. The teams advance with their preseason work and the sale of season tickets, while the starting whistle sounds.
Junior, current champion, will defend his title. Medellín, runner-up, will seek revenge. Large teams like Millionaires, America, National and Santa Fe They moved in the market to face this season.
First date
This Friday Dimayor announced the schedule for the first day of the League, which will be played between January 19 and 22.
Friday, January 19
Boyacá Patriots vs. Jaguars of Córdoba
Time: 6:00 pm
Stadium: La Independencia (Tunja)
TV: Win Sports and Win +
Deportivo Pereira vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 8:15 pm
Stadium: Hernán Ramírez Villegas (Pereira)
TV: Win+
Saturday, January 20
Once Caldas vs. Boyacá Chicó
Time: 4:00 pm
Stadium: Palogrande (Tunja)
TV: Win Sports and Win +
Sports Tolima vs. CEIF Strength
Time: 6:10 pm
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro (Ibagué)
TV: Win Sports and Win +
America of Cali vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 8:20 pm
Stadium: Pascual Guerrero (Cali)
TV: Win+
Sunday, January 21
Millonarios FC vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 4:00 pm
Stadium: El Campín (Bogotá)
TV: Win+
Atlético Junior vs. Atlético Bucaramanga
Time: 6:10 pm
Stadium: Metropolitano (Barranquilla)
TV: Win Sports and Win +
Atlético Nacional vs. Oil Alliance
Time: 8:20 pm
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot (Medellín)
TV: Win+
Monday, January 22
Equity vs. Envigado FC
Time: 6:10 pm
Stadium: Roof (Bogotá)
TV: Win Sports and Win +
Deportivo Pasto vs. Santa Fe
Time: 8:20 pm
Stadium: Libertad (Pasto)
TV: Win+
