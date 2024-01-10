Colombian football is about to begin its 2024 season. The teams advance with their preseason work and the sale of season tickets, while the starting whistle sounds.

Junior, current champion, will defend his title. Medellín, runner-up, will seek revenge. Large teams like Millionaires, America, National and Santa Fe They moved in the market to face this season.

First date

This Friday Dimayor announced the schedule for the first day of the League, which will be played between January 19 and 22.

Friday, January 19



Boyacá Patriots vs. Jaguars of Córdoba

Time: 6:00 pm

Stadium: La Independencia (Tunja)

TV: Win Sports and Win +

Deportivo Pereira vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 8:15 pm

Stadium: Hernán Ramírez Villegas (Pereira)

TV: Win+

Saturday, January 20



Once Caldas vs. Boyacá Chicó

Time: 4:00 pm

Stadium: Palogrande (Tunja)

TV: Win Sports and Win +

Sports Tolima vs. CEIF Strength

Time: 6:10 pm

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro (Ibagué)

TV: Win Sports and Win +

America of Cali vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 8:20 pm

Stadium: Pascual Guerrero (Cali)

TV: Win+

Sunday, January 21



Millonarios FC vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 4:00 pm

Stadium: El Campín (Bogotá)

TV: Win+

Atlético Junior vs. Atlético Bucaramanga

Time: 6:10 pm

Stadium: Metropolitano (Barranquilla)

TV: Win Sports and Win +

Atlético Nacional vs. Oil Alliance

Time: 8:20 pm

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot (Medellín)

TV: Win+

Monday, January 22



Equity vs. Envigado FC

Time: 6:10 pm

Stadium: Roof (Bogotá)

TV: Win Sports and Win +

Deportivo Pasto vs. Santa Fe

Time: 8:20 pm

Stadium: Libertad (Pasto)

TV: Win+

