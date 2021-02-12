A new competition begins this Friday the 12th: the Professional Soccer League Cup. One more transition to accommodate the calendar to the European season starting next semester and recover the traditional First Division tournaments in the format all against all on a single wheel.

With the promotions of Sarmiento and Platense again there will be 26 teams. No decreases but with points that will be counted for future averages, unless the rules change again halfway. It will be played in two zones, 13 dates, with interzonal classics and for the definition there will be quarterfinals, semifinals and final with duels on neutral court and penalties in case of equality. The champion will add his name along with Boca, winner of the last Diego Maradona Cup.

The campuses of the 26 participants are being finalized. There may still be ups and downs. To date, the Clarín Interactive Guide presents 947 protagonists, with all the data that will be updated from date to date, both for this contest and the performances in the Argentina Cup, the Libertadores Cup and the South American Cup.

In an analysis of the almost a thousand active players, we also present the pluses and minuses of Argentine soccer. In three segments, for players, coaches and clubs.

In the first group, the standouts continue to be goalkeeper Cristian Lucchetti from Atlético Tucumán and striker José Sand from Lanús. In addition to being the oldest, Laucha is the goalkeeper who scored the most goals (all penalties) and also the one who saved the most penalties of those who are active. The eternal Pepe, meanwhile, is the top scorer.

However, in the total sum of matches for Argentine clubs in the First Division, both by league championship, national and international cups, it is Emiliano Papa, Arsenal’s left-back, who has played the most games.

In the second group, among the coaches, Miguel Angel Russo is still the oldest with 64 years, just three months older than Julio César Falcioni, who returns to the ring, now in Independiente. This Cup will also mark the debut of Fernando Gago, the youngest of all.

One question remains to be resolved: who will be the Defense and Justice technician? After winning the Copa Sudamericana, Hernán Crespo left the institution and signed for São Paulo of Brazil. Pablo de Muner, coach of the Reserve, is on an interim basis until the arrival of the new driver. In effectiveness and titles, Marcelo Gallardo has a lot of advantage over the rest.

In the last block, some peculiarities of the clubs. Lanús has the lowest average age squad. The amount of junior debutants in the last tournament is something that stood out in the last tournament. Before the retirements of Mauricio Caranta and Javier Gandolfi, Talleres de Córdoba also lowered the average a lot and approached the 22 years and 10 months of the Garnet. Later, Vélez appears with 23 years.

Gimnasia is the oldest club, Arsenal the youngest, Boca is still the biggest winner and there are 9 clubs that have not yet celebrated any title by performing in the top flight. Defense won the Sudamericana on January 23 and was dropped from that list.