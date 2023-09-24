These are different times for Colombian soccer. I said it last week after the order from the Ministry of Labor that the Federation and Dimayor (its professional branch) have to negotiate a collective agreement with the players’ union (Acolfutpro).

These are different times for Colombian soccer. That is ratified now when The Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) opened an investigation and charges against the Federation and Dimayor for alleged “salary cartelization” in the Women’s League.

These are different times and football knows it well, as it also knows that its leadership is more discredited than Congress and congressmen, and that must be an absolute national record.

Women’s League, Ramón Jesurún and Fernando Jaramillo

Just take a quick look through social media and see the almost generalized feeling that Colombian football is a gray area, with leaders in the shadows of ticket reselling at the Colombian national team’s matches in the Russia 2018 qualifying round. and more so due to the so-called Fifagate scandal, which took a radical turn a few days ago.

One thing must be made clear: the usual threat that Fifa will disaffiliate Colombia due to “state intervention” is not so true. Fifa, in articles 14, 15 and 19 of its statutes, requires that federations have “independence” to “manage their affairs” and avoid “political interference.”

Fifa never endorses that football is above national laws or that it violates or ignores them. It is not an island.

For example: Fifa warned Peru of disaffiliation if a law was approved that allowed state intervention in the federation. He also threatened El Salvador when that country’s National Sports Institute temporarily suspended the federation’s executive committee from its functions. He once disengaged Nigeria because the Government fired the National Team coach. Last January it suspended Sri Lanka because the Government elected the leaders of the federation. Come?

These are different times for local football, as stated by several sources I have spoken with, not only from the world of football itself, but from the ‘national country’, as they say.

They tell me that, for example, With the next change in the Attorney General’s Office, the investigation of the resale of ballots that has been still there will move, and that they will accelerate the investigations into possible match-fixing.

The resale of the ticket office for the World Cup qualifiers in Russia remains an unresolved scandal more than two years later.

They also told me that in the Ministry of Sports they are attentive and on alert with the sports recognitions of the teams, and that in the SIC, in addition, they rigorously monitor each of the Dimayor guarantees due to the labor complaints made by Acolfutpro.

And they say, in a deep voice, that the major issue that is approaching, and sooner rather than later, is the firm conviction that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, has of advancing “with the support of football” in the democratization of the teams through the “popular bars”. Ellipsis.

These are other times, they are other…

Meluk tells him…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

