Football Inter’s new player Juho Hyvärinen took advantage of KuPS’s goalkeeper Otso Virtanen’s counterattack

Inter – KuPS 1–0

The two of you last season’s silver team Inter opened its season in the Veikkausliiga with a victory on Saturday, when the Kuopio Ball Club narrowly defeated Turku Kupittaa 1–0.

The winning goal was scored by Rovaniemi, who came to Inter this season Juho Hyvärinen 56 minutes. Hyvärinen happily lifted the ball over the KuPS guard Otso Virtanen, who had come out of his finish well.

“I saw that the molar was far from the goal and I happened to hit the ball. A little lucky goal, but today one goal was enough, ”Hyvärinen said modestly.

KuPS pressed at the beginning of the match, but Inter’s close defense kept the away team’s rush in check.

At the end of the opening period, the people of Kuopio managed to pass the Inter guard Henrik Moisanderin, but the goal was dismissed after the referee meeting as an offside.

KuPS head coach Simo Valakari regretted the loss of points in the opening match.

“We knew the match was going to be a steady battle. We were not able to create enough goals and we lost the second balls clearly, ”Valakari explained.

HJK, Honka, Inter and KuPS started their league season earlier than other teams, as they are scheduled to take part in the European club team qualifiers in the summer. The other league teams will begin their season on Monday, May 3rd.