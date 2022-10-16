Football | Inter returned to a winning position in the football league in the final round

The people of Turku came fifth in the standings.

Turku Inter managed to bury their losing streak in the final round of the men’s football league. After four defeats in the championship series, Inter narrowly defeated Seinäjoki Jalkapalkerho 1–0 at their home arena on Sunday. The win put the Turku team ahead of SJK to fifth in the standings.

Inter’s winning goal was scored by Matias Tamminen, who surely placed the penalty kick in the net in the 56th minute. Inter dominated the match until the end, even though they had to play more than 20 minutes undermanned Noah Nurmen after shower command.

“The team played strong and brave. This was the Inter I’ve been wanting to see for a few weeks now,” rejoiced the Inter head coach, who had been Inter’s head coach for less than a month Ramiro Munoz.

The games of both teams continue on Wednesday in the Euro final tournament, the winner of which will qualify for next year’s Conference League. Inter will face Vaasa Palloseura and SJK will face AC Oulu.