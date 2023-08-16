Football | Inter Miami roared to the final: Messi struck from a dizzying distance, a dream pass from Robert Taylor

Messi scored from 25 meters, Taylor freed Jordi Alba to score.

Finland national team berth Robert Taylor gets to play for the trophy for the first time Lionel Messi’s with. Their team Inter Miami advanced to the finals of the North American Leagues Cup by beating the Philadelphia Union 4–1 away from home.

Inter Miami has now won all six of their matches with Messi in their ranks. The turnaround is shocking, as the team is at the tail end of the MLS league. The series is on summer break, and all the matches since Messi’s arrival have been league cups. He has scored at least one goal in every game, a total of nine.

The turnaround is not about Messi alone. In the Argentinian’s immediate wake, his longtime Barcelona teammates, the Catalans, moved to Florida Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Philadelphia against Messi hit the ground ball into the bottom corner from a dizzying distance, from about 25 meters.

Before that, the Venezuelan leading man had already opened the goal taps in the third minute Josef Martinez.

Both goals were started by a pair of Ukrainians with vertical passes Serhiy Kryvtsov. He got a confusing amount of space to get up with the ball from his own area into the midfield, because Philadelphia kept the world champion playmaker Busquets in too tight guard.

In the extra time of the opening period, Robert Taylor gave a dream pass to the vertical run of Pak’s left winger Jordi Alba, from which he shot the third goal that already seemed like a seal. It was preceded by Taylor’s impressive possession of the ball deep in his own end and the transport in complete peace, straying all the way to the center circle, from where the decisive pass came.

Philadelphia was considered to be the biggest obstacle in the way of Messi’s victory in the United States, because it is the most consistently successful team in MLS in recent years. However, one of the country’s best defenses crumbled in one half.

of Philadelphia Alejandro Bedoya narrowed it down to 1–3 a quarter of an hour before the end of the match, but that was the home team’s streak. Honduran-American David Ruiz flashed another fourth for the guests.

Inter Miami’s Argentinian veteran coach Tata Martino replaced Taylor in the 60th minute, but the Finn certainly shouldn’t worry about his playing time in the future. He has made such a convincing mark alongside Messi and his partners, four goals and five assists in the last six matches.

Jordi Alba (left), Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor celebrate against Philadelphia.

In the League Cup teams from the MLS league and the Mexican league play. Inter Miami’s final opponent will be Nashville from the United States or Monterrey from Mexico, whose semi-final will start on Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m. Finnish time. If Nashville wins, it will host the final, but if Monterrey wins, it will be played in Miami.

The final match will take place on Saturday, probably early Sunday Finnish time.

The place in the final already guaranteed Inter Miami access to the North American Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

