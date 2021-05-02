Juventus had won the previous nine Italian championships.

Milan Inter’s first Italian football championship since the 2009-2010 season was confirmed on Sunday when Atalanta missed a 1-1 away draw against Sassuolo. Atalanta was the only team still able to threaten Inter’s championship.

Each top team has four matches left through Serie A. Inter’s difference to Atalanta and AC Milan is 13 points.

At the same time, Inter’s championship ends Juventus’ long reign in Serie A. Juventus had won the previous nine championships. Interille’s Italian men’s championship is the 19th in club history.

Sassuolo’s Atalanta refused to leave the field after injuring his achilles tendon after 22 minutes. Pierluigi Gollini flew into the shower. In the second half Sassuolon Marlon flew to the shower and Atalanta Luis Muriel failed in his penalty kick.

Dutch football’s biggest Ajax Amsterdam secured the 35th championship in its history three rounds before the end of the main series Eredivis when it knocked out Emmen 4-0 on Sunday. The difference to the second PsV Eindhoven is 15 points, and the PsV difference can no longer be closed.

Ajax was the champion in 2019, but last year the season went unplayed due to a coronavirus pandemic. Ajax led the series when the season was suspended. For this season, the club will capture the double championship as it won the Vitessen Dutch Cup final two weeks ago.

After Ajax, the Dutch championship table will have PsV 24 with his title. The country’s third best-known club, Feyenoord, is third with 15 championships.