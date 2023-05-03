Football | Insider: Lionel Messi to leave PSG – ‘There’s no doubt about it’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi will definitely change his address at the end of the season.

Valued insider reporter Fabrizio Romano says on Twitter that Lionel Messi’s his time at PSG will come to an end in the spring.

Romano has been extremely knowledgeable about the transfer pattern in the futs world. The Italian now wrote that Messi will leave Paris for other landscapes after the end of the season.

“There is no longer any doubt about that. There is talk behind the scenes that Leo’s (Messi) father Jorge already told PSG about the decision a month ago,” Romano’s tweet says.

There is no information about Messi’s future club yet. Most strongly, the man has been rumored to return to his long-term club Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo like Saudi Arabia.

Mess argued with the Qatari-owned PSG from the beginning of the week, when he stopped on the road in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The Argentinian works as Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador, i.e. PR mannequin.

PSG had promised their players the first week off on the condition that the team beat Lorient in the league at the weekend. PSG lost, but Messi still went on the trip on his own accord.

The Parisian club considered Messi’s soloing so serious that they sidelined him from the club’s activities for two weeks. Messi will miss PSG’s next two league matches. The team will face Troyes and Ajaccio in these.

MESS35, moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona, ​​whom he had represented throughout his professional career.

He has played 28 matches in the French league this season and scored 15 goals.

At last winter’s World Cup, Argentina won the world championship under the leadership of Messi.